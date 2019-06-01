CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in FMC Corp (FMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $17,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FMC by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,796,000 after purchasing an additional 86,458 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $2,411,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FMC opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

