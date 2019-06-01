CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (TFX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Heinmiller purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.00 per share, with a total value of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.81, for a total value of $59,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,076 shares of company stock valued at $13,368,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $288.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $309.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

