CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,856 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 39,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 199,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,412 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $1,035,471.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,132 shares of company stock worth $39,624,091. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

