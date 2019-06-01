Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 100 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP opened at $343.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $363.85.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, insider Laurence Neil Hunn sold 47,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.76, for a total value of $16,673,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,866 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total transaction of $574,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/cigna-investments-inc-new-sells-100-shares-of-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.