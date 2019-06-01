Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 60,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 18,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 816,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,948,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 4,121,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 484,138 shares of company stock worth $39,605,380. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/circle-wealth-management-llc-has-1-48-million-stake-in-merck-co-inc-mrk.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.