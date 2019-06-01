Cision Ltd (CISN) Insider Rainer Mathes Sells 17,820 Shares

Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) insider Rainer Mathes sold 17,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $193,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,694,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rainer Mathes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cision alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Rainer Mathes sold 17,819 shares of Cision stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $193,514.34.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of Cision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $181,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of Cision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $186,150.00.

Shares of Cision stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Cision Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cision Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CISN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CISN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,055,000 after buying an additional 1,770,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,106,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after buying an additional 1,724,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,032,000 after buying an additional 1,151,604 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 4,358.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 442,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,261,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 391,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cision Ltd (CISN) Insider Rainer Mathes Sells 17,820 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/cision-ltd-cisn-insider-rainer-mathes-sells-17820-shares.html.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.