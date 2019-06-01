Clarus Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc (PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Polaris Infrastructure stock opened at C$13.26 on Friday. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$8.32 and a 52-week high of C$17.94. The firm has a market cap of $210.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$24.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.79 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

