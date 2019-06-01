Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Acquires 2,100 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,089,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $431,879,000 after acquiring an additional 930,083 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 60,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $240.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,387.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $664,198. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

