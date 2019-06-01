Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Insider Ian M. Cook Sells 19,500 Shares

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,186,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,928,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ian M. Cook also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00.
CL opened at $69.62 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.81.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $68.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.53.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.
Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.