Colliers International Group (CIGI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIGI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.66 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $61.56 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 29,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

