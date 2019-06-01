Commerce Bank Has $290,000 Position in Wendys Co (WEN)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wendys were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wendys by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 240,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 52,745 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wendys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wendys by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,956,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,895,000 after buying an additional 1,074,389 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WEN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

In other Wendys news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $51,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $154,362.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,909.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,699,429 shares of company stock valued at $64,343,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Commerce Bank Has $290,000 Position in Wendys Co (WEN)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/commerce-bank-has-290000-position-in-wendys-co-wen.html.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.