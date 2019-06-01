Commerce Bank Purchases 29,471 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.1% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $96,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 692.7% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $338.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $351.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total transaction of $693,441.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.13.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

