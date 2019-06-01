Community Bank System (CBU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE CBU opened at $61.81 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $200,973.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,090.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

