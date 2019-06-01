Comparing CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) and Environmental Tectonics (ETCC)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.8, meaning that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $48.09 million 0.14 $2.38 million N/A N/A CBAK Energy Technology $24.43 million 1.26 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 6.73% -193.04% 6.42% CBAK Energy Technology -8.21% -234.99% -1.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Environmental Tectonics and CBAK Energy Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats CBAK Energy Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services. This segment offers integrated aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; and training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and ADMS to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers; environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers; and monoplace chambers to hospitals and wound care clinics. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools. The company was formerly known as China BAK Battery, Inc. and changed its name to CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. in January 2017. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Dalian, China.

