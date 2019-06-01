Comparing Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB) and Liberty Global (LBTYB)

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc Series B 4.22% 14.19% 4.56% Liberty Global 16.23% -2.41% -0.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Liberty Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Liberty Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc Series B $14.07 billion 0.39 $916.00 million N/A N/A Liberty Global $11.96 billion 1.51 $725.30 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Global.

Summary

Qurate Retail Inc Series B beats Liberty Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

