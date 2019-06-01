Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) will report $17.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.88 million and the lowest is $17.26 million. Condor Hospitality Trust reported sales of $17.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $66.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.76 million to $69.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $74.11 million, with estimates ranging from $64.77 million to $89.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Condor Hospitality Trust.

DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:CDOR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

