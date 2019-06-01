Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 6,749 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 387,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of IGT opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

IGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-sells-6749-shares-of-international-game-technology-plc-igt.html.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.