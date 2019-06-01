Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 180,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

