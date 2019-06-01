Contrasting Cincinnati Financial (CINF) and Tiptree (TIPT)

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years and Tiptree has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Tiptree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial $5.41 billion 2.97 $287.00 million $3.35 29.33 Tiptree $625.83 million 0.33 $23.93 million N/A N/A

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Financial and Tiptree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus target price of $103.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Tiptree.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Financial and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial 15.97% 7.35% 2.69% Tiptree 0.65% -1.26% -0.28%

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Tiptree on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

