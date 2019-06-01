Contrasting Nabors Industries (NBR) and Sauer Energy (SENY)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) and Sauer Energy (OTCMKTS:SENY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Sauer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -19.68% -14.79% -5.31% Sauer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nabors Industries and Sauer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 2 7 9 0 2.39 Sauer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 202.15%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Sauer Energy.

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sauer Energy does not pay a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nabors Industries and Sauer Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $3.05 billion 0.28 -$640.95 million ($1.26) -1.87 Sauer Energy N/A N/A -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Sauer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Nabors Industries has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sauer Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Sauer Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including RigWatch Suite, a software, which turns rig site data into wellsite knowledge that help customers to track and trend drilling practices; REVit Software that eliminates stick slip; DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions; and ROCKit Software, a directional steering control system. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment, and downhole LWD tools. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed approximately 384 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 18 other countries worldwide; and 33 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc. develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications. Sauer Energy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

