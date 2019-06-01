Control4 Corp (CTRL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Control4 were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRL. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Control4 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Control4 in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Control4 by 7,955.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Control4 by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Control4 by 192.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRL stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Control4 Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Control4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Control4 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In related news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $84,394.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $554,898.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

