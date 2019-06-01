Cooper Companies (COO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.15-12.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.633-2.667 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.15-12.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $297.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $221.50 and a one year high of $302.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Cooper Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $296.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.30.

In other news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,612.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 70,902 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.81, for a total transaction of $20,689,912.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,195,754.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,030 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,465 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cooper Companies (COO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/01/cooper-companies-coo-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.