Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 14,450 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Amgen by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.35.
AMGN stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $210.19.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
Further Reading: Float
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.