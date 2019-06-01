Coupa Software (COUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Coupa Software to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Coupa Software has set its Q1 2020 guidance at $-0.06–0.03 EPS and its FY 2020 guidance at $0.04-0.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.07 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.88. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $116.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,268,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $74,702.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $49,833.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,556 shares of company stock worth $31,884,160. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

