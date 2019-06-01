COVA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.73 Million (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. COVA has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $2.73 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00389102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.24 or 0.02242555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00161481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004082 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,713,688,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

