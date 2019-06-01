Creativecoin (CREA) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Creativecoin has a market capitalization of $385,618.00 and $1,810.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creativecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creativecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000356 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Creativecoin

CREA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 17,197,030 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official website is www.creativechain.org. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creativecoin Coin Trading

Creativecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creativecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creativecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creativecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creativecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.