Crexendo Inc (CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 20,000 Shares

Crexendo Inc (OTCMKTS:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CXDO opened at $3.25 on Friday. Crexendo Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of 340.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

