Critical Contrast: Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) & ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (ELIO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $600,000.00 158.26 -$7.74 million ($0.39) -6.62 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -3,920.55% -98.03% -64.96% ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 1 0 2.50 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

