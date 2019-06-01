Critical Contrast: Montage Resources (MR) vs. GeoPark (GPRK)

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Montage Resources and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montage Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 GeoPark 0 0 1 0 3.00

GeoPark has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.13%. Given GeoPark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Montage Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Montage Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Montage Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Montage Resources and GeoPark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montage Resources $515.15 million 0.54 $18.83 million N/A N/A GeoPark $601.20 million 1.58 $72.42 million N/A N/A

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than Montage Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Montage Resources and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montage Resources 1.35% 8.73% 4.16% GeoPark 11.75% 50.69% 9.27%

Risk and Volatility

Montage Resources has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeoPark beats Montage Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field. It had net proved reserves of 95.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Santiago, Chile.

