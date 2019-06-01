Critical Survey: UTG (UTGN) & Primerica (PRI)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and Primerica (NYSE:PRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get UTG alerts:

UTG has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primerica has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and Primerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 48.75% 18.44% 5.24% Primerica 17.44% 22.89% 2.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTG and Primerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $41.27 million 2.51 $12.39 million N/A N/A Primerica $1.90 billion 2.56 $324.09 million $7.33 15.67

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than UTG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UTG and Primerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A Primerica 1 2 1 0 2.00

Primerica has a consensus target price of $121.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Primerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primerica is more favorable than UTG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Primerica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. UTG does not pay a dividend. Primerica pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Primerica beats UTG on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company also offers reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loan referrals; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. The company distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

