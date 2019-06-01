Crossamerica Partners (CAPL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on Crossamerica Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $553.11 million, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 22,000 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 195,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 23,100 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $399,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,697.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

