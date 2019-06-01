CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Stake Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10,630.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,899,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,922,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,360,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,571,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,421 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,071,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,076,000 after acquiring an additional 621,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 18,350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.01. 3,175,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,760. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $99.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

