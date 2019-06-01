Curecoin (CURE) Tops One Day Volume of $5,849.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Curecoin has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $5,849.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.01319443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001533 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063591 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,159,919 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

