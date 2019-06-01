CYCLEAN Market Cap Hits $275,964.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One CYCLEAN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. Over the last week, CYCLEAN has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar. CYCLEAN has a total market cap of $275,964.00 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00386921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.02207433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00159853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004060 BTC.

CYCLEAN Token Profile

CYCLEAN’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

