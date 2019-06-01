DECENT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $489,252.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. DECENT has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $489,252.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BCEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017362 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026900 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000393 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DECENT is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BCEX, ChaoEX, Upbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

