DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 119,506 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,093,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,748,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,837,829.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,655 shares of company stock valued at $16,068,144. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

