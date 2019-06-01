DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in General Motors (GM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,898 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. General Motors’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

