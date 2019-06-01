Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Insider Sells $479,057.11 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,934 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,765 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after buying an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,761,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

