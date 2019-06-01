Deutsche Bank AG Has $166,000 Stake in Exfo Inc (EXFO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Exfo were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Exfo by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXFO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of Exfo stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.30 million, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.21. Exfo Inc has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exfo Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

