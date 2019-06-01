Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Funko Inc (FNKO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,031 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Funko were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 48,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 22,739 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $526,180.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $437,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 276,794 shares of company stock worth $5,776,155 and have sold 1,370,291 shares worth $28,532,689. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Funko from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Funko from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Funko to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

FNKO stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.48. Funko Inc has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Funko Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

