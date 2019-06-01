Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) PT Set at €25.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LHA. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.40 ($29.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.73 ($28.76).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €17.05 ($19.83) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €25.23 ($29.34). The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

