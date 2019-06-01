Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DICK’S Sporting has underperformed the industry year to date. While the top line beat estimates and bottom line were in line in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018, a calendar shift in fiscal 2018 and an extra week in fiscal 2017 led earnings and sales to decline year over year. Further, it expects the strained margins witnessed in the fourth quarter to continue in fiscal 2019. Nevertheless, the company boasts a positive earnings surprise trend, with a beat in five of the trailing six quarters. Strength in the company's core business and double-digit growth in e-commerce and private brand sales have been aiding quarterly results. Further, management expects delivering positive comps, starting from second-quarter fiscal 2019, driven by the execution of the growth strategies and subsiding of hunt and electronics business-related headwinds.”

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:DKS opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.