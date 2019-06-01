DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,054 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock remained flat at $$117.72 on Friday. 985,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,087. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,192,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,928. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. ValuEngine raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.64.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

