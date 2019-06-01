Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $30,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.86%.

VGR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

