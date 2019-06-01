E. W. Scripps (SSP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SSP. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. E. W. Scripps currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

SSP stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. E. W. Scripps has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $23.41.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa A. Knutson sold 4,406 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $94,332.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,989.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,806 shares of company stock worth $1,414,647. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of E. W. Scripps by 171.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of E. W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

