Ebix Inc (EBIX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ebix were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Ebix by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,839,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ebix to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

In related news, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $254,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBIX stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Ebix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Ebix had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

