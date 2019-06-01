Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,212 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 764.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

CVS Health stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

