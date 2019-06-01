EMCORE (EMKR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMKR. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on EMCORE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley raised EMCORE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.45 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. Equities analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

