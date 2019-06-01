Emercoin (EMC) Tops One Day Volume of $742,103.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $742,103.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and xBTCe.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 43,941,638 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex, Crex24, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and xBTCe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

