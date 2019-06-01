Enigma Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005524 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Huobi, HitBTC and Kyber Network. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $35.31 million and $1.46 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.01928030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002158 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000891 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000350 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, ABCC, Binance, Liqui, Hotbit, AirSwap, GOPAX, Mercatox, Bittrex, OKEx, Kyber Network, Huobi and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.